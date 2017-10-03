People on the Isle of Wight are being invited to attend an NHS Trust Board meeting being held at St. Mary’s Hospital tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

During the meeting the Trust will discuss progress updates, partnerships with other Island healthcare providers, and the performance of emergency care and ambulance services.

The board will also be talking about the new barrier being installed on the site this month – as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

You can view the full list of topics being discussed at the meeting here.

It starts at 9am – and is being held in the School of Health Sciences on the hospital site.

Members of the public are also being invited to submit questions ahead of the meeting – you can send them in to board@iow.nhs.uk.

