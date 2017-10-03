James Wade became the latest big-name player to exit the World Grand Prix after a first-round loss to Steve West on Monday.

Wade joins the eliminated Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis and the withdrawn Phil Taylor and Gary Anderson on the sidelines after his 2-0 humbling.

Wade had become one of the tournament favourites owing to his two previous titles in Dublin but had no answer to West who, a year ago, sent Taylor packing.

Wold No 37 West needed nine shots at a double to start a leg in the first set, but still powered through en route to taking a 1-0 lead.

A 101 finish against the throw gave West a chance to seal the upset which he took when Wade missed double 20 to save himself.

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright, the world No 3, remains the highest ranked player remaining after sneaking past Stephen Bunting.

Wright had trailed for the duration against Bunting but won 2-1, only edging ahead in the decisive leg of the third set.

World No 6 Mensur Suljovic overcame a difficult test to beat Ian White 2-1 and avoid another top player crashing out.

Suljovic lost the first set and appeared well off the pace but, when he ramped up his scoring, White couldn’t keep up.

Michael Smith, ranked 11th by the PDC, was flat in a 2-1 defeat to Gerwyn Price who strung together four consecutive legs to exert his control over the match.

Simon Whitlock nailed a 108 finish in a last-leg decider against Christian Kist, coming from behind to pinch a 2-1 victory.

Benito van de Pas beat Cristo Reyes 2-1, and Mervyn King won 2-0 against Ronny Huybrechts. Richard North beat Mark Webster 2-0.

Monday’s results

Benito van de Pas 2-1 Cristo Reyes

Mervyn King 2-0 Ronny Huybrechts

Steve West 2-0 James Wade

Simon Whitlock 2-1 Christian Kist

Mensur Suljovic 2-1 Ian White

Michael Smith 1-2 Gerwyn Price

Mark Webster 0-2 Richard North

Peter Wright 2-1 Stephen Bunting

The biggest names in darts are competing at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel for the 2017 World Grand Prix and you can watch all the action with us only on Sky Sports.

Who will win the World Grand Prix Darts at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel this year? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting us @SkySportsDarts so follow us on Twitter & use #LoveTheDarts

pwd292YzE6LuGpj5Uw1ocdW7qf3nOd1A

(c) Sky News 2017: James Wade beaten at World Grand Prix by Steve West

Comments

comments