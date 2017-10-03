Now is not the time to discuss gun control in the US, the White House said, following a mass shooting in which 59 people were killed.

Side-stepping reporters’ questions over the Las Vegas massacre, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said such debate was premature as the facts are not fully known.

Earlier, President Donald Trump made a televised address in which he described the shooting as an act of pure evil but did not make reference to a growing row over Americans’ right to bear arms.

Asked if the deadliest shooting in modern US history had prompted Mr Trump to consider tighter gun controls, Ms Sanders said: Now is the time to unite as a country.

She added: Today is a day of reflection, a day of mourning, a day of gratefulness for those that were saved.

There will be time for that policy discussion to take place but that’s not the place that we are in at the moment.

Pushed further, Ms Sanders described the President as a strong supporter of the Second Amendment (right to bear arms) – adding he did not want to push through laws that would not prevent mass shootings.

She said: If you look to Chicago where you had over 4,000 victims of gun-related crimes last year, they have the strictest gun laws in the country.

That certainly hasn’t helped there, so when that time for those conversations to take place, we will look at things that can actually have a real impact.

The Las Vegas shooting has reignited debate over the ease of access to firearms in the US, with Hillary Clinton criticising the National Rifle Association (NRA) for backing legislation that would relax rules over the purchase of silencers.

Mrs Clinton tweeted: Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.

The NRA donated $30m (£22.6m) to Mr Trump’s presidential campaign – and in April, the US leader told members they had a true friend in the White House.

Asked about Mrs Clinton’s remarks, Ms Sanders said it isn’t a time for us to go after individuals or organisations.

She added: It’s very easy for Mrs Clinton to criticise and come out but I think we need to remember the only person with blood on their hands is… the shooter.

