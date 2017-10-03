The first victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas have been identified.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel.

:: Sonny Melton, 29, Tennessee

Mr Melton was a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Centre in Paris, Tennessee.

His wife, Heather Melton, is an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital and survived the shooting.

She told WZTV in Nashville that her husband saved my life and lost his as they tried to escape the bullets.

I want everyone to know what a kind loving man he was, but at this point I can barely breathe, she told USA Today.

Thomas Gee, chief executive of Henry County Medical Centre, said: The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families.

The couple married in June last year, according to the wedding website The Knot.

Their wedding page reads: We have shared amazing times together and nearly unbearable heartaches but through it all we have grown stronger in our love for each other and our families.

:: Jordan McIldoon, 23, British Columbia, Canada

Mr McIldoon was with his girlfriend at the country music festival when he was shot and killed.

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, said the couple were set to return from Las Vegas on Monday night.

They told CBC News: We only had one child. We just don’t know what to do.

Mr McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and was about to start trade school in the Okanagan region of British Columbia.

:: Quinton Robbins, 20, Nevada

Mr Robbins was a student at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. According to Newsweek, he worked in local government.

He lived in Henderson, southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

His aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, confirmed his death on Facebook.

She wrote: He was the most kind and loving soul. Everyone who met him loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person.

He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many. So many awesome talents. I can’t say enough good about this sweet soul.

Quinton Robbins, I, and your entire family will miss you so much everyday. Always will be thinking about you.

:: Rachael Parker, 33, California

Rachael Parker, a records technician for Manhattan Beach Police Department, was shot during the attack and later died in hospital.

She was among four off-duty members of staff who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night.

The force said the 33-year-old had been with the department for 10 years and will be greatly missed.

Another sworn officer suffered minor injuries.

