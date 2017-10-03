A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped under a car in Newport

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2:55 pm.

One person was “trapped” by their ankles under a black Ford Ka along Hawthorne Close in Newport and has been rescued by emergency crews.

The man has suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Two appliances are on the scene as well as an ambulance which was requested by firefighters. A first responder is also there.

