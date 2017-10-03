Concertgoers, off-duty police officers and a firefighter are among those being hailed as heroes for saving victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

Amid the scenes of horror that left at least 59 dead and 527 injured, their actions helped prevent more innocent people at the country music concert from coming to harm.

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old from Tennessee, was killed as he shielded his wife from bullets being fired from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.

Another bystander, Mike McGarry, lay on top of students to protect them Stephen Paddock’s gunfire.

He survived, and later said: It was crazy – I laid on top of the kids. They’re 20. I’m 53. I lived a good life.

The back of his shirt bore the footprints of panicked concertgoers who ran over his body in an attempt to find cover.

Lindsay Padgett and her fiancé Mike Jay made it out of the concert area, only to immediately return to their scene with their pickup truck.

The couple drove those in desperate need of medical care to nearby hospitals.

Los Angeles firefighter Robert Hayes helped his wife and four friends to safety when the attack began.

He headed back to the scene as soon as they found shelter. He identified himself to a SWAT team and was given a black vest to rescue more people.

An unnamed police officer died acting as a human shield for Gill Davies, who was attending the concert with her husband.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said those who sacrificed themselves say far more about who we are as Americans than the cowardly acts of a killer ever could.

Holding back tears, she told reporters: The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable act of hate will never fade.

Their examples will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will never be broken.

A huge surge in blood donations to help the hundreds being treated in hospital also inspired many, with some pictures of the long queues being captioned: Heroes.

