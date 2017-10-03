Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others after opening fire on a concert from the window of his Las Vegas hotel room.

As authorities piece together the timeline of the attack, Sky News takes a look at the man behind the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

BACKGROUND

:: The 64-year-old became a multi-millionaire real estate investor after retiring as an accountant, according to his brother Eric

:: Paddock lived in a two-bedroom house in the retirement desert community of Mesquite, 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, close to Nevada’s border with Arizona

:: He owned a second home near Reno, another Nevada city famous for its casinos. According to property site Zillow, the homes are worth more than $700,000 (£528,620) in total

:: Eric Paddock described his brother as a heavy gambler with no religious affiliation, no political affiliation who was not an avid gun guy at all

:: He added that his sibling would complain when he lost money gambling and would have said if he’d lost $4m or something

:: In 2012, Paddock sued The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, claiming he slipped and fell on a wet floor. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration

THE ATTACK

:: Paddock checked into his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel three days before the atrocity

:: Hotel staff had been in his room prior to the shooting and did not spot anything suspicious, Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said

:: Paddock fired out of his window for at least 10 minutes and concertgoers ran for cover as he intermittently stopped to reload

:: SWAT teams broke into the room and found him dead. Police believe he killed himself

:: Islamic State claimed the shooting and said Paddock converted to Islam months ago. However, US authorities say there is no evidence of this and described him as a lone wolf

WEAPONRY

:: At least 23 guns, including long rifles, were found inside his hotel room

:: Some of the firearms had scopes, while two were reportedly modified to make them fully automatic

:: Officers recovered several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used to make explosives, from the 64-year-old’s car

:: Explosives, 19 firearms and several thousand rounds of ammo were also recovered from the gunman’s home in Mesquite

:: Two gun store owners have said Paddock purchased firearms from their stores. Over the last year, the 64-year-old bought two handguns and a rifle from Guns & Guitars in Mesquite

FAMILY

:: Paddock’s father was a bank robber who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list in the late 1960s

:: A 1969 poster described Benjamin Hoskins Paddock as a psychopathic person who reportedly has suicidal tendencies

:: Stephen Paddock lived with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. The 62-year-old was initially named by police as a person of interest

:: Police later discovered she was out of the country at the time of the massacre and said she was not believed to have been involved

:: Eric Paddock said news of his brother’s attack hit him like an asteroid, adding that family members have no idea how this happened

:: Stephen Paddock recently sent a walking aid to his 90-year-old mother, who was said to have been completely in shock after the shooting

Read more

:: Not the time for gun control debate, White House says

:: Vegas ‘heroes’ saved lives of concertgoers

:: Analysis – Shooting won’t change row over gun laws

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/lkb212YzE6X4zWDAI3CqBqAEtd36eAz3/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: What we know so far about ‘millionaire’ Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock

Comments

comments