An appeal has been launched to raise money to help those people fleeing violence in Myanmar.

In the past month, hundreds of thousands of people have fled violence in Rakhine state with most of them seeking refuge in Bangladesh.

More than 500,000 people, mostly Rohingya women and children, are at crowded camps and settlements but many have no access to clean drinking water, toilets or washing facilities and there is a growing risk of disease.

The UK Government has vowed to match the first £3m donated by the public to the appeal, which will be launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee with a video on all major UK broadcasters later.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: This is one of the fastest movements of people we have seen in recent decades.

Families are living in makeshift shelters or by the side of the road with no clean drinking water, toilets or washing facilities.

This humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in a country that is already reeling from the worst flood in decades.

Without urgent support, the risk of disease and further misery is alarmingly high.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader, has been criticised for not condemning the violence in Rakhine state.

Attacks by Rohingya insurgents in August led to a military counter-offensive by Myanmar security forces, which the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.

Regarding the many thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled for Bangladesh, Ms Suu Kyi said in September: We want to find out why this exodus is happening.

We would like to talk to those who have fled as well as those who have stayed.

She claimed that a great majority of Muslims in the Rakhine state had remained there.

:: Suu Kyi does not fear Rohingya scrutiny

International Development Secretary Priti Patel said she was appalled that more than 500,000 Rohingya had been forced to flee their homes because of the horrific violence.

Those who escaped, carrying little or nothing, have had to make the treacherous journey across the border into Bangladesh to seek safety, with countless people dying or losing loved ones.

She added: It is utterly intolerable that the military who are responsible for this inhumane catastrophe have not heeded calls for restraint and pleas to allow those who are now refugees to return safely to their homes.

:: To donate to the DEC emergency appeal, visit their website, call the 24-hour hotline 0370 60 60 610, donate at any bank or post office or give £5 by texting SUPPORT to 70000.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/BuN3huYzE6kSJp-ngYaJ25vJJO9-uFjG/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Appeal launched for Rohingya fleeing Myanmar

Comments

comments