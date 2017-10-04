Arms Linked On Isle Of Wight In Save Our Schools Campaign

Isle of Wight schools are among those taking part in a campaign that will see parents, teachers and governors linking arms to highlight cuts to education later (Wednesday).

Organised by the SOS (Save our Schools) campaign, which started on the Isle of Wight and is now a national pressure group, it is hoped the idea will highlight the challenges being faced here.

It comes just days after Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely tweeted a picture of a meeting with Education Secretary Justine Greening, which he said was to “discuss Sandown Bay Academy and wider Island education issues.”

The Isle of Wight Council says the Isle of Wight is to receive £1.4 million extra for education in 2018/19, as Isle of Wight Radio reported. But campaigners say that this is not the full picture. A website uses postcodes to show what it says could be the real effects of budget changes, in terms of teaching staff and resources.

In a letter on its website, St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School said,

“…the impact is most obvious in the recent restructuring including the reduction of LSA hours….It would be amazing if as many families as possible were able to join us on this day. It will be for a short period of time but shows clearly that we all care for our schools.”

