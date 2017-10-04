The winners who will receive part of an Active Travel Innovation Grant have been revealed

Three Island businesses are celebrating after securing sustainable transport funding from the Isle of Wight Council.

Expect electric bikes, more walking and other means of green transport. The funding awards follow the launch of the Active Travel Innovation Grant Fund in July (2017), when the council offered organisations and businesses to apply for funding to deliver innovative active travel projects.

Those who won part of the funding will introduce a range of initiatives, aimed at encouraging more cycling and walking on the Island, including more electric bikes for visitors and those working here.

The Active Travel Innovation Grant is part of a wider programme of sustainable transport interventions being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council over the next three years, using funding from the Department for Transport.

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said he hopes the funding will encourage people to consider other means of travel:

“I would like to congratulate the winners of the Active Travel Innovation Grant and I look forward to following how these innovative projects use the grant to make their projects a reality and inspire even more people to Drive Less, See More.”

These are the three winners of the grant:

Seaview Hotel, Seaview

The hotel will provide a fleet of electric bikes in partnership with the Green Commute Initiative Ltd, available to staff and visitors. The project will offer car-free travellers the opportunity to explore the Island by electric bike and provide insight into the customer experience. This project also supports Seaview Hotel’s aim of creating bespoke car-free travel packages.

Coralesce Ltd, Brighstone

Coralesce’s ‘Walk with Purpose’ project will work with project partners Altered Dawn and Symmetry Coaching to explore how life coaching can combine with walking and landscape appreciation to deliver positive outcomes and take ‘mindfulness’ a step further.

The Bay Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Freshwater Bay

The Bed and Breakfast operates as an environmentally aware and sustainable business and with their project using electric bikes, is aiming to increase active travel by their visitors by ten percent over twelve months.

The grant is being delivered through the Isle of Wight Council’s Access Fund for Sustainable Travel programme, with £1.35m funding that was secured competitively from the Department for Transport to deliver a series of sustainable transport projects and interventions over the next three years to 2020.

