Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he wants to meet with bosses at Gurit after the company announced jobs are to be axed at its Isle of Wight site.

As exclusively revealed by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday, Gurit is cutting 70 positions at its Newport premises by summer 2018.

Gurit said the decline of the wind energy prepreg market in Europe – combined with the overall demand for marine, industrial and automotive prepreg – has now reached a level which suggests consolidation in one site, believed to be in Spain.

As a result, Mr Seely said he wants to meet with Gurit and the Isle of Wight Council.

Mr Seely said:

“This is very sad news and I will be seeking a meeting with managers at Gurit to fully understand the thinking behind this decision, how they intend to limit the redundancies, and, crucially, what support there will be to help those who will lose employment. “Gurit remains a big employer on the Island and it is a comfort to know other parts of the business based here will not be affected. My hope is the number of job losses will be kept to a minimum as people leave and other opportunities within the company arise. “I do understand businesses must look at their operations and sometimes this can lead to job losses, but when it happens it’s always a very unsettling time and my thoughts are with those who will now undergo the consultation process the company has set up. “In the meantime, I will liaise with the council to find out their thoughts and if there can be extra support for those who do lose their jobs.”

