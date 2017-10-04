The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is at risk of being placed into Financial Special Measures if it fails to prove that it’s on top of its spending.

The Trust is already in Quality Special Measures – and this could spread to their finances if the Trust doesn’t provide a sustainable plan and prove to the regulator, NHSI, that performances are improving.

Latest figures show that as of August the Trust has a deficit of more than £10million -currently £1.382m behind the approved plan.

It is also now predicting a likely 2017/18 deficit of £23m – not the original £18.8m that was planned.

One of the factors behind the increase in spending is hiring external staff. Spending on agency staff has doubled to £1m since April 2017, and is exceeding the ‘ceiling’ put in place to try and limit overspending.

A new ‘Financial Recovery Plan’ was presented at a Trust Board meeting earlier today (Wednesday). It sets out a plan of ‘immediate intervention to stabilise the position and recover to a break-even position’.

Deputy Chief Executive, Frank Sims, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We’re really taking all of the improvements in the organisation seriously – we’re already seeing improvements to the quality of patient care and reductions in waiting times. But we do have a duty to live within our financial means. The financial recovery plan does that in a sensible way – it looks to recruit permanent staff – rather than reliance on expensive agency and interim appointments. I think we’ve got a plan that takes us to stability this year and the n take us forward into longer term sustainability.”

Comments

comments