A tiger from Isle of Wight Zoo is thought to be the first wild animal of any kind to undergo pioneering surgery carried out by a robotic arm.

Simi the tiger is a well known character – the battle to get her to the Isle of Wight was brought up in the House of Commons by former Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner.

After settling Simi in to her new home in Sandown her keepers noticed she wasn’t quite herself – and a cyst was later found on her ovaries.

She has now undergone a special operation to remove the cyst and her ovaries – it involved using a robotic arm to carry out the procedure- and it’s thought that Simi is the first wild animal of any kind to have had this type of surgery.

The Zoo’s chief executive, Charlotte Corney, said:

“She wasn’t herself during the seasons and wasn’t the Simi should should be – her irregular seasons suggested the cyst so we thought it was a good idea to deal with the problem and not just explore it. We did it all in one swoop and now she’s a lot more stable and calmer.”

Charlotte also told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It was an amazing bit of kit that spoke to Romain’s headset as he multitasked to choreograph the operation. It was really interesting to watch it actually – it’s such a delicate procedure. You could see it was so much better for Simi because its less intrusive – so her recovery period was also quicker.”

Following the success of the operation the surgeon, Romain, is now looking to operate on other animals – like bears that have been used for bear bile farming.

You can watch Simi on BBC’s inside Out below:

