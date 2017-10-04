It’s one of the world’s busiest – and quirkiest – cities and F1 drivers have been out and about in Tokyo in brief break between the Malaysia and Japanese Grands Prix.

A lot of the F1 paddock flew straight from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo after Sunday’s race to spend a few days in the Japanese capital before travelling south to Suzuka.

Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were quickly back behind the wheel… in real-life Mario Karts, for a special Sky Sports F1 feature!

They joined the road cars for a unique tour of city’s busy streets alongside Simon ‘Donkey Kong’ Lazenby and Johnny ‘Bowser’ Herbert for a special feature which will run in Sky F1’s exclusively live coverage of the Japanese GP.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso found himself in what appears to be a toy shop, with the Spaniard drawn to a table-top game that combines two of his biggest passions – cars and football:

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, kept his competitive levels sharp by going bowling:

Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson have ventured downtown:

Meanwhile, in China…

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton has stopped off at golf super resort Mission Hills in Shenzhen, where he played a round with basketball star Stephen Curry.

For the Golden State Warriors point guard, who made his professional golf debut in a tournament in California in August, things didn’t go entirely to plan off the tee…

…but then again, have you ever seen anyone hit a drive while wearing an F1 crash helmet?

