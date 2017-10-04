A digital lifestyle writer has written an article listing ten reasons to visit the Isle of Wight this year.

Liz Connor wrote in the London Evening Standard how classic seaside holidays are “making a major comeback” and why the Isle of Wight makes a perfect escape, especially for Londoners.

The piece boasts about the Island being a 30-minute ferry ride away from the mainland over the Solent Straight, making it easy to escape the busy city life.

A number of reasons the writer listed for visiting the Isle of Wight include its “Instagrammable beaches”, “picture-perfect villages”, an abundance of fresh seafood and The Needles, described as “the most photographed group of rocks in the world”.

Also mentioned is how the Isle of Wight is a “writer’s retreat,” for inspiration, pointing out how the Island was once home to Alfred Lord Tennyson, who described the fresh sea air as being worth “sixpence a pint”.

You can read the full list by clicking here.

