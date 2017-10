Long delays are being reported in Lake and Shanklin this morning (Wednesday).

Isle of Wight Radio has received numerous calls saying it is taking up to 30 minutes to get through Lake.

It’s understood temporary traffic lights near to Tesco Express at the bottom of Lake Hill are contributing to the hold ups.

Delays are being reported along Sandown Road into Shanklin, Newport Road and Lake Hill.

*UPDATED 12.30pm

*Traffic lights have now been removed in Lake.

