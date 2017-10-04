A car and a motorcycle have collided in Ventnor this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police and the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service have been called to the incident near to the Ventnor Industrial Estate on Station Road.

The ambulance service has told Isle of Wight Radio the motorcyclist has suffered leg injuries.

Traffic is building in the area.

A police spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We were called at 12.22pm to reports of a collision on the B3327 Mitchell Avenue near to Ventnor Industrial Estate involving a motorcycle and a Dacia Logan. “The motorcyclist has reportedly suffered minor injuries.”

*UPDATED 1.05pm

*One person has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

