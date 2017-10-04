Police and the Isle of Wight Ambulance have been called to an incident in Shanklin this evening (Wednesday).

Numerous police units have been called to an address on Atherley Road.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is also on scene.

It’s understood at least one possible assault has taken place.

*UPDATED 10.33pm

*The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has told Isle of Wight Radio it was called to the incident at around 9pm to a report that a man had been assaulted.

A man in his 20s has been taken by ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

