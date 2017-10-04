Children, parents and teachers at Isle of Wight schools have joined hands to highlight cuts to education.

Organised by the SOS (Save our Schools) campaign, which started on the Isle of Wight and is now a national pressure group, it is hoped the idea will highlight the challenges being faced here.

Youngsters and adults at St Thomas Canterbury Catholic Primary in Newport are among those who have joined in with today’s (Wednesday) campaign.

The Isle of Wight Council says the Isle of Wight is to receive £1.4 million extra for education in 2018/19, as Isle of Wight Radio reported. But campaigners say that this is not the full picture. A website uses postcodes to show what it says could be the real effects of budget changes, in terms of teaching staff and resources.

