Tesco has reported a sharp rise in first-half profits to £562m and resumed dividend payments in the latest sign of its turnaround.

Interim results for the six months to 26 August also however showed UK sales growth stuttering, as it slipped back to 2.1% in the second quarter compared to 2.3% in the previous three months.

Tesco said market conditions had been challenging and it had been working with suppliers to minimise price increases for customers amid inflationary pressure.

The half-year profit figure for Britain’s biggest supermarket was nearly eight times the £71m reported in the same period last year when the company was hit by a series of one-off costs.

Even on the company’s preferred headline measure stripping out these items, earnings rose 27%.

The performance was enough for Tesco to announce that it would resume dividend payments to shareholders for the first time since the 2014/15 financial year.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said the business was continuing to make strong progress.

He added: Our offer is more competitive and more customers are shopping at Tesco.

Today’s announcement that we are resuming our dividend reflects our confidence that we can build on our strong performance to date.

The results come as retailers face a battle to maintain competitive prices at a time when their import costs have been rising sharply following the fall in the pound since last year’s Brexit vote.

Tesco said: Market conditions have been challenging with inflationary pressure being felt throughout the half but we have worked hard with our supplier partners to minimise price increases for customers.

Our overall sales inflation in the half was around 1% less than the rest of the market, helping us become even more competitive.

Tesco highlighted the performance of its fresh food ranges where it said it was outperforming the market and also said it was scaling back short-term price promotions in household and general merchandise categories.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: Tesco first half profits surge but sales growth stutters

Comments

comments