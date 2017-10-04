Isle of Wight ferry operator Wightlink has appointed a new Operations Director.

Daryl Palmer began his career as an apprentice engineer in Yorkshire then spent 20 years with Royal Mail and 11 years at Heathrow Airport in roles including Head of Operations in Terminals 1, 2 and 5.

Daryl said:

“I am joining the company at a significant time. Wightlink’s £45 million investment in a new ship and port improvements is well on track and we are forging ahead with ambitious plans to benefit visitors and Islanders alike. “I want to work with colleagues to make sure our customers have a great experience, right from the moment they book with us. It needs to be part of our DNA.”

During his first few weeks at Wightlink, Daryl will be shadowing several key colleagues at terminals and on board ships to learn more about ferry operations in detail.

Daryl continued:

“As part of the Isle of Wight community, we are delighted to provide a shop window for fantastic Island companies to sell their products more widely.”

During his time with Royal Mail, Daryl lived and worked in Portsmouth.

He said:

“Twenty years ago, I thought Portsmouth was a lively place, now it’s even better with new developments such as Gunwharf Quays and the growth of the Historic Dockyard. I’m looking forward to getting to know the city again and, of course, learning more about the beautiful Isle of Wight.”

It’s been a challenging few months for Wightlink, with numerous cancelled sailings due to staff shortages and a fires on board on Wight Sky.

