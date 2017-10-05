Former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath would have been questioned over child abuse allegations, a police report is expected to conclude.

Multiple allegations have been made against the former conservative Prime Minister who served in 10 Downing St between 1970 and 1974.

Despite his death in 2005, Wiltshire Police officers have spent the last two years leading a national inquiry gathering witness statements and information while facing strong criticism from Heath’s political allies and friends.

In 2015, they staged a controversial appeal for victims outside Heath’s former home Arundells, opposite Salisbury cathedral.

Heath’s godson Lincoln Seligman told Sky News: The police have acted as judge and jury and have convicted Heath, as it were, in his absence – but in his absence because he is not here – he is dead.

It has damaged his reputation hugely and unfairly.

Mr Seligman has called for a judge-led inquiry into Wiltshire Police’s investigation, for the evidence to be examined and independent findings to then be made public.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Mike Veale has strongly defended the multi-million pound case and said: This has been a unique investigation with unprecedented challenges but one we, as the police service, had an obligation to progress in a proportionate and fully accountable manner.

The report will include detail of the scale and scope of the investigation, and a summary of its findings. It is important to stress that is not the role of the police to judge the guilt or innocence of people in our criminal justice system.

Peter Saunders, founder of NAPAC, the National Association for People Abused In Childhood, told Sky News: The allegations against Ted Heath are extremely serious. He was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The nature of these crimes, let’s call them alleged crimes, is such that many of the victims of these kinds of crimes find it extremely difficult to come forward for a whole range of reasons, and it’s not in the least unusual that once somebody has passed away that the victims feel free, able and safe to actually come forward and to speak about what happened in the past.

The summary report from Wiltshire Police will be published later this morning.

