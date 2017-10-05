Hovertravel has presented a cheque to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice for the money raised by its ‘Hoverwalkers’ team at this year’s Walk the Wight.

More than £1,000 was raised by the cross-Solent operator team at the annual fundraiser in May.

Hospice events fundraiser and Walk the Wight organiser, Jax Jones, said:

“Walk the Wight is a huge team effort and wouldn’t happen without Island businesses, supporters, volunteers and walkers coming together to make it happen. “Hovertravel really embodies the spirit of this event by their sponsorship, logistical support and with the Hoverwalkers team itself taking part on the day and raising such a fantastic sum of money to help ensure Islanders and their families receive the very best care when facing death and bereavement. We are so very grateful for their continued support.”

Hovertravel’s Head of Commercial, Loretta Lale, said:

“We are delighted to support the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. The hospice is very close to our hearts as so many of our staff have friends and family who have been cared for by this highly regarded local charity. Our Hoverwalkers team consists of people from all areas of our business, from cashiers, crew, engineers and pilots plus we operate extra services on the day of the event to ensure everyone from the mainland can join in too.”

Are you joining in with Go Yellow Day on Friday (6) in aid of the Earl Mountbatten Hospice? If you, are get in touch!

