Isle of Wight ambulances are failing to reach urgent and life-threatening call-outs within the target times, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

In August only 54% of Category A Red 1 calls – that’s those deemed life-threatening – were reached within 8 minutes.

Category A Red 2 calls – those that are serious by not the most life-threatening – also fell short of the same set response time.

Red 1 and 2 combined managed to achieve the time target just 64% of the time – the national goal is 75%.

Further figures from the Trust show that overall ambulances on the Isle of Wight did manage to reach the calls within 19 minutes 89.5% of the time. However the national target for responses within 19 minutes is 95%.

You can view last month’s ambulance figures here.

