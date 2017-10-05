The Deputy Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has responded to questions over the changes being made to the car park and grounds of St Mary’s Hospital (Newport).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a new barrier is being installed on the grounds of the hospital in Newport this month. Since then you’ve been telling us your concerns – and we’ve put them to the Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive, Frank Sims.

**Scroll down to hear Frank Sims speaking to Isle of Wight Radio

Frank has clarified that the barrier will be placed by the mini roundabout at the rear hospital entrance – which he says people are “using as a cut-through to get to the nearby industrial estates”.

There will be a “drop off period” – allowing people dropping off patients, and parents with children at the YMCA nursery to use the grounds for a short amount of time without being charged.

People will be able to pay via card or by using an app – as well as in cash – when the new machines are installed. The Deputy Chief Executive says being able to “pay on exit” in this way means people won’t have to rush to find cash or worry about their ticket running out.

According to Frank, putting the new system and barrier in will be funded by the Trust’s parking and security contractor, APCOA Parking UK Ltd – APCOA will get most of the income from the machines, with a “small amount” going to the Trust.

Frank justifies the charges, saying “it’s a competitive price” and “the cost of looking after the car park and security needs to be covered”.

You can listen to Lauren Roberts’ full interview with Isle of Wight NHS Trust Deputy Chief Executive, Frank Sims:

Comments

comments