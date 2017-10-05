A man suffered head injuries at a property in Shanklin after being attacked by intruders carrying a hammer and a baton – who remain on the run.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and the ambulance service were called shortly after 8:50pm last night (Wednesday) to a report of an aggravated burglary at a flat on Atherley Road in Shanklin.

A police spokesperson said two men carrying a hammer and a baton – who are believed to be known to the victim – entered the flat and assaulted a 27 year-old man. Nothing was taken.

An ambulance spokesperson said the victim was treated for injuries to his head and was checked over at hospital, but has since been discharged.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to locate the men.

Comments

comments