Police have issued a warning about fake £50 notes in circulation on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Constabulary says it has received eight reports since the start of October at locations including Niton, East Cowes, Rookley, Carisbrooke, and Bembridge.

The notes are described as poor quality and can be identified by checking the following:

All fake notes bear the same serial number AJ65238105

The edges to the coloured portions of the notes don’t look defined and smudge in places

The notes bear no water marks of holograms

According to the victims they claim the notes feel ‘too thick’.

The notes look like they have been printed on a home computer

Police said those tendering them have been men aged in their late teens to early 30s using either intimidating behaviour or distraction techniques to prevent shop workers from checking notes properly.

They usually buy something of low value and offer the note in payment getting back the change in real currency.

Officers are warning businesses and banks to be aware and take extra care to make several checks before accepting fifty pound notes as a valid payment for goods or services.

