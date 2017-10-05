“Shock Horror” At Sale Of Historic Shanklin’s Pony Bus

A rare, open-topped single-decker bus, known as Shanklin’s Pony, is up for sale. But will the Isle of Wight be able to raise enough cash to bring it home?

Formerly painted bright yellow, it used to transport passengers around Sandown and Shanklin. After its time on the road, the bus was housed at the Isle of Wight Bus Museum (at its base on Newport Quay). Later, it was sold to Dorset and Devon-based Mendip Mule Motorbus.

Current owner Derek Gawn says it has a great heritage:

“It used to sometimes go out and do appearances in carnivals. When I bought it in 2013, I was reunited with something I drove as a rookie bus driver.”

Now the historic vehicle is up for sale, for an asking price of just under £16,000.

Former Island bus driver Derek says there are already two offers on the table, but from mainland buyers:

“Supplied new to Southern Vectis in 1971 and converted by them to open-top in 1986, [it] worked with them until 1999. Many people will have seen it…driving around Shanklin and Sandown. It’s very rare, as it’s a single deck open-topped bus. Very few of those in the country.” “The person that owned it put it up for sale…there were no buyers on the Island. I didn’t know what to do with it for the first year. I kept it in a shed. We took it out to a few bus rallies on the mainland. There seemed so much interest in it…we started running a little route through Devon and Dorset. “We did have a few problems at the end of this season. It does mean we have to cut down a little. It was quite a shock announcement. I only announced it Monday. In the bus fraternity it’s shock horror, especially on the Isle of Wight.”

