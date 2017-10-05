Guests from the Isle of Wight enjoyed tea on the Solent with Red Funnel , after they were invited on board to celebrate International Day for Older Persons.

In total, 35 Islanders were hosted by Red Funnel in its Signature Lounge and treated to afternoon tea, ‘bingo on the sea’ and a quiz.

Musical entertainment was in the form of harpist Diana Wood, who came on board to serenade guests and promote the upcoming ‘Harp on Wight Festival’, held in Ryde on 20-24 October.

Jonathan Green, Marketing and Communications Director at Red Funnel, said:

“Our guests had a wonderful time on board and enjoyed all the entertainment we put on for them. It’s a real treat to have afternoon tea accompanied by such beautiful views of the Isle of Wight and a brilliant day was had by all.”

As well as marking International Day for Older Persons, the ‘Tea on the Sea’ event helped to kick off the Island’s second annual ‘Celebrating Age Festival, which runs until 7 October.

