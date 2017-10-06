Six British soldiers have described their efforts to save lives during Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre.

The troops from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards were enjoying a short break from training in the desert when the shooting erupted.

They ran towards the danger, shepherding people to safety and administering first aid to those trying to escape the gunfire.

They had been in hotels close to the Mandalay Bay, from where Steven Paddock opened fire on festivalgoers below.

Trooper Ross Woodward told Sky News: It is a decision that will live with me for the rest of my life but I would do the same thing again.

The 23-year-old from Nottingham described trying to save a man with a gunshot wound to his back. The man died.

It was quite tough and I know it is a cliche but the training does kick in, it became second nature.

It was just chaos and panic and people needed my help and I just did what I could do.

Trooper Chris May, 24, from Bognor Regis, said: I feel that any British Army soldier who was in the same position being so close would have done exactly the same.

From our point of view, having to see young kids and their mums trying to get out of the way and lots of elderly people with injuries, I can’t see why someone would want to do that.

Trooper Stuart Finlay, 25, from Ellesmere Port, said: To be honest, I wasn’t thinking of very much, I just needed to help.

It is nice to know that everyone’s proud of you.

Trooper James Astbury, 22, from North Wales, said: It is really weird to talk about because I’ve never been through anything like that in my life and it is hard to explain.

Trooper Zak Davidson, 21, from Hereford, said: Training definitely kicks in and helps you keep a level head and the training we have done out here helps in stressful situations.

Trooper Dean Priestley, 28, from North Wales, said: I’ve got two kids at home and I did wonder what I was going to do, if I’d get back to see them again but you have to push that to one side because effectively there was a job to do.

The group, based in Norfolk, had been part of the regiment’s 120-strong C Squadron, training in combat first aid at Fort Irwin in the California desert.

Major Ben Parkyn paid tribute to his men’s selflessness in seeking to help in such dangerous conditions.

They are due to return home to the UK this weekend.

