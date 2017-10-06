Carisbrooke Castle’s “George Clooney” To Retire To Isle Of Wight Donkey Sanctuary

The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary is preparing to welcome an Island celebrity to his new forever home – Jim-Bob the Carisbrooke Castle donkey, who is affectionately known as the “George Clooney” of the donkey world.

Could this donkey at the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary be Jimbob’s new best friend?

After years working the 16th Century waterwheel at the English Heritage attraction, Jimbob is due to retire.

Dubbed the “George Clooney” of the Carisbrooke donkeys, he used to be a show donkey.

English Heritage says he also has the best singing voice.

Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary Manager Derek Needham says he is excited to welcome the star to Wroxall,

“We’re getting stables sorted for him. Jimbob has got one or two medical conditions that we’re going to be making sure we look after. [It will be an] absolutely fantastic retirement. Lots of pastures, lots of meadows, lots of paddocks, beautiful indoor facilities. Loads and loads of people giving him care, fuss and attention. “We’ll be sorting out his diet, his medicines, his stable. “We’ll make sure all the rest of our donkeys know Jimbob is coming. We’ve given them lots of reading material about Carisbrooke Castle so they understand what this is all about.”

Charlotte Morgan has been speaking to the managers of the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary. Hear her report here…

Farm Manager Laura Major is tasked with making Jimbob’s transition as stress-free as possible,

“Jimbob lives with three other donkeys and they’ve got lots of pastures. They’ve got their stables and their yard area. Jimbob and his friends go between those areas throughout the day. They do one session to demonstrate how the wheel was used. Hopefully the transition won’t be too difficult. We’re going to try and pop him on our horse box a few times, to get him used to the idea, so we’re not turning up to collect him and it’s big shock to him.”

