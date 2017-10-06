Local authorities and organisations have come together to offer the Isle of Wight’s older drivers advice on how to stay safe on the roads.

The Older Drivers Forum has teamed up with Hampshire Constabulary to bring an ‘Older Drivers Awareness’ roadshow to the Isle of Wight – it’s being held in Newport’s St Thomas’s Square today (Friday).

The event is offering advice on brushing up skills, booking driving assessments and eye tests, and renewing licences. It will also help older drivers to spot the signs that they’re no longer able to drive – and show them alternative methods of getting around.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is also there – it’s set up an ‘Older Driver Appraisal Scheme’. As part of the scheme a driving instructor will go for a drive with an older driver – in their own car – and help them to spot areas for improvement.

Sergeant Rob Heard, Road Safety Officer for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight said

“We’re about trying to help people and there will be a time that we all need to retire from driving. Unfortunately we have a lot of people giving up driving too early because they lose confidence and these appraisals will give them confidence. It’s a great way to judge when is the right time to give up”.

