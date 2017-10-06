The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has said it will start training staff on how to cope with a terror attack by the end of this month.

The Trust announced that staff will begin training on the 19th October, will be given action cards to aid them in what to do if a major emergency strikes.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, said “Heaven forbid there’s a Vegas-like attack – it’s important to know we’re prepared”. Maggie Oldham also noted that with events like the Isle of Wight Festival and the “current climate” it is vital they “feel as equipped as anywhere else in the country”.

Currently the Trust is failing to meet 34 out of 122 ‘Emergency Preparedness Resilience and Response Core Standards’

Comments

comments