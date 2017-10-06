A man remains in hospital following a serious assault in Ryde.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a 20 year old man received a fractured jaw following an assault on Tuesday (3).

He is currently in hospital having had one operation, but Isle of WIght Radio has been told he requires more surgery.

Police said the man was approached by two men at the junction of Solent Close and Marina Drive sometime between 6pm and 6:30pm. One of the men who was described as having ginger coloured hair pushed the victim over and restrained him, while the other man punched and kicked him.

Hampshire Constabulary said the victim was later treated for cuts and bruises at hospital alongside the suspected fractured jaw. He remains in hospital in a stable condition as he requires an operation on his jaw.

The victim described the first man as:

White.

Around 20 years-old.

Around 5ft 6ins tall.

Stocky build.

He had very short messy dark brown hair and stubbly facial hair.

He was wearing a plain black tracksuit with a square badge on the arm and a round badge on the leg which included the words ‘Stone Island’.

The victim described the second man as:

White.

Pale complexion.

Aged in his early to mid-twenties.

Slightly shorter than the first man.

Medium build.

He had short ginger or strawberry-blonde coloured messy hair and a messy beard that was slightly darker than his hair.

He was wearing very pale grey tracksuit bottoms and a bright royal blue tracksuit zip up top.

Anyone who has any information or who saw what happened is asked to call PC Sarah Waldegrave at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44170383606. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

