One year since Ryde Arena was suddenly closed, campaigners continue to fight for it to be re-opened.

It’s been 12 months since landlords AEW UK called in the bailiffs, changed the locks and shut the Community out. In response, Ryde Arena Community Action Group was formed.

At the time of closing, the rink was home to four senior hockey teams – The Raiders and Buccaneers, The Vikings and Hawks. In addition there were four junior hockey teams, five synchronised skating teams and the Isle of Wight Ice Dance and Figure Skating Club.

Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG) member, Cameron Palin, said:

“The loss to the wider community has been painfully felt. Skaters as young as 18 months used the arena, not to mention wheelchair users and the elderly – some of whom had hip or knee replacements! A minimum of eight schools used the ice rink for P.E or extracurricular activities, English and foreign students and visitors loved the rink just as much as we did.”

“We have our MP and every representative of the Isle of Wight Council supporting us, regardless of political perspective. Politicians don’t come together often, but this is beyond politics – this is for our Island! ”

A RACAG spokesperson said:

“The Arena was secured as an ‘Asset of Community Value’ by RACAG earlier this year, AEW UK’s response was to market the Arena for £3.5 million – an insult to that Community. “The Isle of Wight Council’s own valuation of £750,000 doesn’t allow for the serious dilapidation since AEW took over the lease. We currently have representatives from the IOW Council, Bob Seely MP and members of our Committee in talks with AEW UK to find a resolution to the situation. We remain positive that the Arena will in time, be fully restored and operational as a Community-run ice rink.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) we are taking part in a one year anniversary walk, 12km for every month the rink has been closed. Please show your support and join us outside the rink at 10:30am.

