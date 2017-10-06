The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
6 October 2017
Application No: P/01139/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16045/D
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: The Coach House, Horringford, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AP
Proposal: Demolition of conservatory; proposed garden room
Easting: 454383.4 Northing: 85372.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01139/17
Application No: P/01154/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33220
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: 5 Solent View, Queens Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355UT
Proposal: Demolition of conservatory; proposed single store side extension
Easting: 464534 Northing: 88013.6
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01154/17
Application No: P/01147/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32851/A
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: 25 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304HH
Proposal: Proposed bungalow (revised scheme)
Easting: 442454 Northing: 82844.3
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01147/17
Application No: P/01162/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33077/A
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Coombe Barn, Coombe Lane, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension and two dormers to replace existing two
rooflights
Easting: 443002 Northing: 83649.4
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01162/17
Application No: P/01177/17 Alt Ref: LBC/12237/K
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for Installation of an additional ATM and surround sign
Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01177/17
Application No: P/01178/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12237/L
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY
Proposal: Proposed Installation of an additional ATM and surround sign
Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01178/17
Application No: P/01179/17 Alt Ref: A/01710/D
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY
Proposal: 1 X non-illuminated ATM surround
Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01179/17
Application No: P/01149/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33215
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes
Location: 78 Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326AU
Proposal: Retention of ground works and proposed increase in height of boundary fence
Easting: 450937.6 Northing: 95619.9
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01149/17
Application No: P/01168/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33223
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: The Retreat, Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409PZ
Proposal: Proposed two storey side extension
Easting: 434210.1 Northing: 86215.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01168/17
Application No: P/01148/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33145/A
Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: Mumfords, Appleford Lane, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382PH
Proposal: Proposed storage barn
Easting: 450478.4 Northing: 80121.4
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01148/17
Application No: P/01004/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16288/T
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: The Old Fort, Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HB
Proposal: Demolition of existing cellar and temporary stores; proposed extension to form
new kitchen, cellar and store; internal alterations; relocation of existing extraction
system and associated flue (amended description)(readvertised application)
Easting: 462920.9 Northing: 91679.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01004/17
Application No: P/01141/17 Alt Ref: LDC/22585/B
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: The Chart House, Bullen Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331QB
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for continued use of premises as an office (use
class B1)
Easting: 461453 Northing: 91091
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01141/17
Application No: P/01161/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13728/D
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Copperfield, Newport Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369PJ
Proposal: Proposed First Floor Extension to form flat on existing Garage/ Workshop
Easting: 457061 Northing: 83348.9
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01161/17
Application No: P/01167/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16124/G
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: 19 Ash Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305LT
Proposal: Proposed Two Storey & Single Storey Extension
Easting: 447802.5 Northing: 89104.9
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01167/17
Application No: P/01190/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33088/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West
Location: 33 Brickfield Close, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO305GF
Proposal: Re-alignment and alterations of existing unauthorised fencing; extend existing
vehicular access and hard standing.
Easting: 449178.5 Northing: 89239.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01190/17
Application No: P/01151/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33217/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: Superbuys, 90 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301BH
Proposal: LBC for alterations to convert upper floors to 5 self-contained flats to include 1st
floor rear extension
Easting: 449663.3 Northing: 89081.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01151/17
Application No: P/01150/17 Alt Ref: A/00820-U
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: Santander, 26 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301HY
Proposal: Installation of 2 illuminated televisions on front and side elevations
Easting: 449889.1 Northing: 89060.5
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01150/17
Application No: P/01056/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28213/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: 3-4, Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305AU
Proposal: Demolition of single storey rear extension; change of use of upper floors from
residential to guest accommodation; change of use of part of ground floor from
residential to shop; proposed 3 storey rear extension; internal alterations to include
connection with 1-2 Holyrood Street (revised scheme)
Easting: 449993.4 Northing: 89348.6
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01056/17
Application No: P/01128/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33217
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: Superbuys, 90 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301BH
Proposal: Demolition of buildings; Proposed 4 no. terraced cottages with associated bin,
cycle storage, parking and new vehicular access; conversion of upper shop floor
and existing second floor flat to 5 no. self-contained flats; extension at 2nd floor
level to include a terrace
Easting: 449663.3 Northing: 89081.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01128/17
Application No: P/01136/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28960/B
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West
Location: 1a, West Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332QL
Proposal: Variation of conditions 3 & 8 on P/00540/08 – TCP/28960 to allow provision of 4
no. parking spaces; removal of pre-commencement conditions 2, 4, 5 & 7
Easting: 458888.6 Northing: 92192.4
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01136/17
Application No: P/01142/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33222
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West
Location: Buckland Cottage, Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333AH
Proposal: Demolition of workshop, greenhouse and utility; alterations; proposed two storey
extension and extension at 1st floor level
Easting: 458369.8 Northing: 92555
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01142/17
Application No: P/01155/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28041/B
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: 13 Binstead Lodge Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333SG
Proposal: Proposed fence to rear boundary, retention of patio and associated ground works
to rear garden.
Easting: 457262.6 Northing: 91675.5
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01155/17
Application No: P/01156/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32541/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde West
Location: Ryde Academy, Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333LN
Proposal: Variation of conditions 2 & 10 on P/00158/16 to allow alterations to proposed
footpath and access road
Easting: 458242 Northing: 91815.4
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01156/17
Application No: P/01165/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04121/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East
Location: D’andrea, 1 Thornton Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331PF
Proposal: Demoition of existing garage proposed replacement garage Incorporating Hobby
Room
Easting: 460860.5 Northing: 91857.2
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01165/17
Application No: P/01127/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17785/A
Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown South
Location: 2-4, Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO368JW
Proposal: Proposed change of use of part of first floor from hairdressing salon to single
dwelling; alterations to existing dwelling
Easting: 459765.5 Northing: 84149
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01127/17
Application No: P/01163/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06553/E
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Northlands, Main Road, Newbridge, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410TX
Proposal: proposed extension/ workshop/ garage
Easting: 441151 Northing: 87504.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01163/17
Application No: P/01144/17 Alt Ref: TCP/08546/K
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 42 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37
Proposal: Recolouring of shopfront; recladding of stallriser and pilasters; installation of new
entrance doors & proposed signage
Easting: 458175.3 Northing: 81560.1
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01144/17
Application No: P/01145/17 Alt Ref: A/01197/C
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 42 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37
Proposal: 1x illuminated fascia sign
Easting: 458175.3 Northing: 81560.1
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01145/17
Application No: P/01146/17 Alt Ref: LBC/32282/B
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: Crab Inn, 94 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376NS
Proposal: Listed Building Consent to remove existing thatched roof covering to front porch,
oriel window and cat slide roof. To reinstate original roof tiles and detailing
including cast iron rain water goods.
Easting: 458228.9 Northing: 80995.8
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01146/17
Application No: P/01153/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24983/A
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Bay Tree House, Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41
Proposal: Replace existing conservatory roof, proposed conservatory
Easting: 435744.8 Northing: 89610.4
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01153/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.