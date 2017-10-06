The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

6 October 2017

Application No: P/01139/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16045/D

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: The Coach House, Horringford, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AP

Proposal: Demolition of conservatory; proposed garden room

Easting: 454383.4 Northing: 85372.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01139/17

Application No: P/01154/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33220

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: 5 Solent View, Queens Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355UT

Proposal: Demolition of conservatory; proposed single store side extension

Easting: 464534 Northing: 88013.6

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01154/17

Application No: P/01147/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32851/A

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: 25 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304HH

Proposal: Proposed bungalow (revised scheme)

Easting: 442454 Northing: 82844.3

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01147/17

Application No: P/01162/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33077/A

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Coombe Barn, Coombe Lane, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension and two dormers to replace existing two

rooflights

Easting: 443002 Northing: 83649.4

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01162/17

Application No: P/01177/17 Alt Ref: LBC/12237/K

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for Installation of an additional ATM and surround sign

Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01177/17

Application No: P/01178/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12237/L

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY

Proposal: Proposed Installation of an additional ATM and surround sign

Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01178/17

Application No: P/01179/17 Alt Ref: A/01710/D

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: 129-130 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317AY

Proposal: 1 X non-illuminated ATM surround

Easting: 449663.4 Northing: 95956.2

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01179/17

Application No: P/01149/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33215

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes

Location: 78 Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326AU

Proposal: Retention of ground works and proposed increase in height of boundary fence

Easting: 450937.6 Northing: 95619.9

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01149/17

Application No: P/01168/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33223

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: The Retreat, Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409PZ

Proposal: Proposed two storey side extension

Easting: 434210.1 Northing: 86215.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01168/17

Application No: P/01148/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33145/A

Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: Mumfords, Appleford Lane, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382PH

Proposal: Proposed storage barn

Easting: 450478.4 Northing: 80121.4

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01148/17

Application No: P/01004/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16288/T

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: The Old Fort, Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HB

Proposal: Demolition of existing cellar and temporary stores; proposed extension to form

new kitchen, cellar and store; internal alterations; relocation of existing extraction

system and associated flue (amended description)(readvertised application)

Easting: 462920.9 Northing: 91679.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01004/17

Application No: P/01141/17 Alt Ref: LDC/22585/B

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: The Chart House, Bullen Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331QB

Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for continued use of premises as an office (use

class B1)

Easting: 461453 Northing: 91091

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01141/17

Application No: P/01161/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13728/D

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Copperfield, Newport Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369PJ

Proposal: Proposed First Floor Extension to form flat on existing Garage/ Workshop

Easting: 457061 Northing: 83348.9

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01161/17

Application No: P/01167/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16124/G

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: 19 Ash Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305LT

Proposal: Proposed Two Storey & Single Storey Extension

Easting: 447802.5 Northing: 89104.9

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01167/17

Application No: P/01190/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33088/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West

Location: 33 Brickfield Close, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO305GF

Proposal: Re-alignment and alterations of existing unauthorised fencing; extend existing

vehicular access and hard standing.

Easting: 449178.5 Northing: 89239.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01190/17

Application No: P/01151/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33217/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: Superbuys, 90 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301BH

Proposal: LBC for alterations to convert upper floors to 5 self-contained flats to include 1st

floor rear extension

Easting: 449663.3 Northing: 89081.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01151/17

Application No: P/01150/17 Alt Ref: A/00820-U

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: Santander, 26 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301HY

Proposal: Installation of 2 illuminated televisions on front and side elevations

Easting: 449889.1 Northing: 89060.5

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01150/17

Application No: P/01056/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28213/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: 3-4, Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305AU

Proposal: Demolition of single storey rear extension; change of use of upper floors from

residential to guest accommodation; change of use of part of ground floor from

residential to shop; proposed 3 storey rear extension; internal alterations to include

connection with 1-2 Holyrood Street (revised scheme)

Easting: 449993.4 Northing: 89348.6

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01056/17

Application No: P/01128/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33217

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: Superbuys, 90 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301BH

Proposal: Demolition of buildings; Proposed 4 no. terraced cottages with associated bin,

cycle storage, parking and new vehicular access; conversion of upper shop floor

and existing second floor flat to 5 no. self-contained flats; extension at 2nd floor

level to include a terrace

Easting: 449663.3 Northing: 89081.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01128/17

Application No: P/01136/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28960/B

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West

Location: 1a, West Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332QL

Proposal: Variation of conditions 3 & 8 on P/00540/08 – TCP/28960 to allow provision of 4

no. parking spaces; removal of pre-commencement conditions 2, 4, 5 & 7

Easting: 458888.6 Northing: 92192.4

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01136/17

Application No: P/01142/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33222

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West

Location: Buckland Cottage, Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333AH

Proposal: Demolition of workshop, greenhouse and utility; alterations; proposed two storey

extension and extension at 1st floor level

Easting: 458369.8 Northing: 92555

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01142/17

Application No: P/01155/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28041/B

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: 13 Binstead Lodge Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333SG

Proposal: Proposed fence to rear boundary, retention of patio and associated ground works

to rear garden.

Easting: 457262.6 Northing: 91675.5

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01155/17

Application No: P/01156/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32541/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde West

Location: Ryde Academy, Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333LN

Proposal: Variation of conditions 2 & 10 on P/00158/16 to allow alterations to proposed

footpath and access road

Easting: 458242 Northing: 91815.4

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01156/17

Application No: P/01165/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04121/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East

Location: D’andrea, 1 Thornton Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331PF

Proposal: Demoition of existing garage proposed replacement garage Incorporating Hobby

Room

Easting: 460860.5 Northing: 91857.2

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01165/17

Application No: P/01127/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17785/A

Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown South

Location: 2-4, Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO368JW

Proposal: Proposed change of use of part of first floor from hairdressing salon to single

dwelling; alterations to existing dwelling

Easting: 459765.5 Northing: 84149

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01127/17

Application No: P/01163/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06553/E

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Northlands, Main Road, Newbridge, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410TX

Proposal: proposed extension/ workshop/ garage

Easting: 441151 Northing: 87504.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01163/17

Application No: P/01144/17 Alt Ref: TCP/08546/K

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 42 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37

Proposal: Recolouring of shopfront; recladding of stallriser and pilasters; installation of new

entrance doors & proposed signage

Easting: 458175.3 Northing: 81560.1

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01144/17

Application No: P/01145/17 Alt Ref: A/01197/C

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 42 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37

Proposal: 1x illuminated fascia sign

Easting: 458175.3 Northing: 81560.1

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01145/17

Application No: P/01146/17 Alt Ref: LBC/32282/B

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: Crab Inn, 94 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376NS

Proposal: Listed Building Consent to remove existing thatched roof covering to front porch,

oriel window and cat slide roof. To reinstate original roof tiles and detailing

including cast iron rain water goods.

Easting: 458228.9 Northing: 80995.8

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01146/17

Application No: P/01153/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24983/A

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Bay Tree House, Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41

Proposal: Replace existing conservatory roof, proposed conservatory

Easting: 435744.8 Northing: 89610.4

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01153/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

Comments

comments