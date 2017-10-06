There are delays, cancellations and re-bookings on Wightlink’s Yarmouth-Lymington route today (Friday).

Wightlink says it is running a one boat two-hourly service because of a mechanical problem on Wight Light.

The 08:45 sailing from Lymington returned to port and customers on board travelled on Yarmouth on the 10:00am service.

Booked customers are being transferred to the Fishbourne-Portsmouth route.

Engineers are working on the Wight Light.

Staff are working to bring overflow car parking into use.

