Traffic in and around Newport is at a standstill this afternoon (Friday).

A section of the High Street has been closed for emergency repair works by Southern Water – according to Island Roads.

Traffic is very heavy along Fairlee Road, St George’s Approach and Hunnyhill.

Island Roads said the section of road has been repaired, but will remain closed until ISland Roads completes its resurfacing work (due to start tonight) tomorrow morning.

Southern Vectis says routes 2, 5 and 9 and all delayed.

Comments

comments