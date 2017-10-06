At least 19 people have been killed after a train hit a bus on a railway crossing in the Vladimir region of Russia.

The regional interior ministry said all of the victims were on board the bus at the time of the collision and no train passengers were injured.

They said the bus was on a railway crossing despite a red light at the time of the accident, which happened around 3:30am local time.

According to the latest information, 19 people have been killed, the head of the regional health service, Alexandre Kiryukhin, told the TASS news agency.

The bus had apparently broken down on the crossing, a spokeswoman for the Vladimir governor’s office told the RIA Novosti news agency.

