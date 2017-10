The Isle of Wight is turning yellow today (Friday) in aid of the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

Businesses, groups and friends are doing wearing or doing something yellow to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Cake sales, a bath of custard, collections and a yellow mufti-day are all happening across the Island.

If you are doing something yellow today, the contact us at [email protected] or message us on Facebook – facebook.com/isleofwightradio