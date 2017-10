Wightlink’s Yarmouth-Lymington services will soon be returning to normal following mechanical problems earlier this morning (Friday).

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio there were reported¬†delays and cancellations on Wightlink’s Yarmouth-Lymington route this morning.

The ferry firm has now released this statement:

“Repairs have been carrieD out and Wight Light sailed at 11:00, we are now back to a two boat service on the route. There will be delays for a time until sailings get back to normal.”

