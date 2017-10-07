There’s a country and western charity evening in Freshwater tonight (Saturday)

The fundraiser will include live music from Dale McCoy and is to raise funds to support Freshwater Memorial Hall.

The fun kicks off at 7:30 pm and will run until 11:00 pm.

Tickets are £6 each and can be bought at the venue, as well as at The Cabin (Freshwater), Orchard Stores (Freshwater) and Totland Parish Council Office.

Voluntary supporters raise funds for the hall by holding Quiz Nights, “Swap and Shop Sales” Concerts and a Christmas Market. The historical building needs maintenance and any money raised by voluntary supporters help towards it.

“The Memorial Hall Arts and Leisure Company” is the registered charity running the hall. Every year a Christmas Meal is held for pensioners and entertainment is also provided.

The Memorial Hall was built as a Drill Hall and headquarters for the local Territorial Army unit, public subscriptions and donations from local philanthropists funded it.

The foundation stone is dated 1899 and was laid by Hallam Tennyson, the poet’s son, and can still be seen in the front of the building.

There’s a memorial plaque in the hall for officers and men of the Royal Field Artillery, 1st/5th Hants Howitzer Battery (Territorial Forces).

