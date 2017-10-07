Final Touches For Northwood Cemetery After Lottery Refurb

The final touches are being added following the Lottery-funded renovation of Northwood Cemetery, two years after a crack appeared in the historic clock tower.
Later this month (October), the Friends of Northwood Cemetery in Cowes will host a ceremony to mark the completion of a project that has included the refurbishment of two chapels. One of the buildings has been converted into a heritage resource centre.
The project has been funded by grants totalling £1.68m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund.
Island Roads has been lending a hand in the final push to unveil the project. The contractor has sent five staff members to the 17-acre cemetery to help volunteers for the day.
Peter Almond, Chairman of the Friends of Northwood Cemetery who invited Island Roads staff to lend a hand, said:
“They have done a fantastic job. There has been so much to do ahead of the grand opening so we are thrilled that Island Roads have turned out in force to lend a hand.
“They have undertaken a terrific amount of work at a very important time for us and we are very grateful to them and all those who have rallied around ahead of the opening on October 11.”