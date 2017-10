A man has been arrested following a robbery in Ryde this morning (Saturday).

Multiple police units and the National Police Air Support (NPAS) helicopter descended on Ryde.

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following a robbery at Island Jewellers in Ryde High Street.

A man was detained near to All Saints Church.

Officers have also said the stolen items have been recovered.

