A man has been charged after an aggravated burglary in Shanklin

As Isle of Wight Radio reported on Wednesday (4) officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called shortly after 8:50pm to a flat on Atherley Road.

A 27 year-old man was assaulted by two men carrying a hammer and a baton. Cash was taken.

The victim was later treated for injuries to his head and was checked over at hospital, but has since been discharged.

Jak Dylan Wilkie, aged 25 and from Bridge Road in Cowes has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court today (Saturday). He will appear in court on November 6.

Police say they are still investigating and locating all those believed to have been involved is still on-going.

