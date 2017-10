A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Sandown tonight (Saturday).

Police and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Avenue Road and Perowne Way around 8pm.

Its understood one vehicle was involved in an incident which resulted in a silver car colliding with a set of traffic lights.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told a male has suffered head injuries in the crash.

The road has re-opened.

