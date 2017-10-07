Out-of-hours care for Islanders in crisis with their mental health has opened in Newport.

Called Isle of Wight Community Safe Haven, it is a one-year pilot project and is part of My Life Full Life.

It will provide services between 5pm and 10pm Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays.

The Community Safe Haven is at Quay House in Newport (behind the Riverside Centre) and it will be run by the national mental health charity Richmond Fellowship, supported initially by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

