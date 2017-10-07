A Spanish government minister has insisted a violent police crackdown against Catalan voters was "absolutely proportionate".

Secretary of state for foreign affairs Ildefonso Castro returned to Madrid’s hard line – hours after a colleague appeared to offer the first apology for the referendum clashes.

Spain faced worldwide condemnation after police used batons and rubber bullets to stop people voting in the illegal independence referendum, with Catalan officials claiming up to 900 people had been injured.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Castro urged Catalan leaders to drop plans for an independence declaration, suggesting they would be treated as outlaws if it went ahead.

His comments came as pro-independence lawmakers said they were working on the text of a unilateral declaration of independence that could be delivered next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has stepped up economic pressure on the region, passing a law making it easier to move their operations to other parts of Spain.

The crisis even played out on the football pitch – with independence-backing Spain international Gerard Pique jeered by his own supporters during a match against Albania in Alicante.

Mr Castro told Sky News: I think the action taken by the police last Sunday in Barcelona was absolutely proportionate. They were complying with the ruling of the court.

Having people injured – not in the numbers the Catalan government said – is sad. We don’t like that and we understand it’s not pleasant to watch that on TV.

But we do think the response was proportionate.

Asked about the possibility of Catalonia declaring independence, he added: The most important thing is to be within the frame of the Spanish constitution.

You can disagree with the law, but you can not disobey the law. If you disobey the law, you become an outlaw.

He was speaking after Enric Millo, the Spanish government’s representative in Catalonia, seemed to make a conciliatory gesture, telling a TV interviewer: When I see these images, and more so when I know people have been hit, pushed and even one person who was hospitalised, I can’t help but regret it and apologise on behalf of the officers that intervened.

Carles Riera, a lawmaker from the pro-independence CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy), gave an update on plans to declare independence, saying: We are in talks about a text, with paper and pencil, on the declaration we want the regional parliament to accept on Tuesday.

Nobody has put forward any scenario of delay, ambiguity or confusion. We are not working on that scenario.

Spain’s ruling party says PM Mariano Rajoy is considering invoking the constitution to dissolve the regional parliament and force fresh Catalan elections if the region’s government goes ahead with an independence declaration.

Within hours of the government’s declaration allowing companies to move their HQ, CaixaBank, Spain’s third biggest lender and Catalonia’s biggest company, said its board had decided to move its registered office to Valencia in light of the current political and social situation in Catalonia.

Catalonia-based utility Gas Natural said its board had decided to move its registered office to Madrid for as long as the legal uncertainty in Catalonia continued.

They joined a number of other Catalonia-based companies, including Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-largest lender, that have already announced plans this week to move their registered offices elsewhere in Spain.

