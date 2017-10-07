Gerard Pique was subjected to boos by sections of the home support as Spain booked their place at next summer’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Albania in Alicante.

Pique was jeered by fans following his public support for the right of the Catalonians to vote over independence in the wake of the controversial referendum in the region.

The 30-year-old was booed by a number of fans when he departed the team bus before the match, and the jeers continued throughout the game each time the Barcelona defender touched the ball.

The whistles and boos appeared to affect Pique, who picked up a yellow card in the second-half for pulling back an opponent – a booking which rules him out of Spain’s final group game away in Israel.

Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui substituted Pique midway through the second period and the former Manchester United defender left the field to a mixed reception, some fans choosing to applaud his efforts while others continued to voice their anger.

Spain won the match 3-0, thanks to goals from Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago Alcantara – a result which sees them secure top spot in Group G.

