A minicab driver has been arrested after a car mounted the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in west London, injuring 11 people.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to a north London police station following the collision in South Kensington around 2.20pm on Saturday.

He is being held on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police later confirmed the collision was a road traffic accident and was not being treated as terror-related.

The incident was believed to have involved a black Toyota Prius, which collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon and a Jaguar.

Of the 11 injured, nine were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service said.

Most of those hurt were treated for leg and head injuries.

Detective Constable Darren Case, of the Metropolitan Police, said: Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.

Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I’d like to thank those who came to assist the injured.

Thankfully there are no serious injuries with the majority now discharged from hospital.

Temporary road closures have also now been lifted and we are grateful for the patience of those in and around the area.

The man arrested remains in custody for questioning.

The incident sparked fears of a terrorist attack in an area busy with tourists and families.

Witness Jayne Witherspoon described mass panic in South Kensington Underground station after the collision.

She said: I was getting off the Tube at South Kensington station, the doors opened and about 50 people came running down the Tube station escalator.

Some people were cowering in the walkway tunnels. It was just mass panic really.

:: Police say anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton Traffic Garage on 020 8543 5157.

